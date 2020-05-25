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Banned Video: Brazilian President Says Lockdown of His Country is Communist Plot to Enslave People
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76 views • May 25, 2020
This guy has been called the Trump of Brazil for his invigorating responses to tyranny in Brazil. He is given time by Alex Jones and his stance and situation well covered in this video.
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