9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 32 - "Turning the Tide" - August 14th 2023, By James Easton

This movie drives it home. It opens with George W Bush in the classroom, and is followed by I PET GOAT showing George Bush & Barrack Obomber fooling the people. Doug Michael delivers "NO AUTHORITY - NO MASTERS" which spells out how humanity can survive without government. With several examples of inconsistencies involving Ladder 1 Engine 7, such as "Why are they all smiling?" and the hyperventilating crisis actor who looks up when the alleged plane passes over to hit Tower 1. James finds Ladder 1 Engine 7 complicit in 9/11. These people are guilty of deceiving the entire world. Followed by a description of numerology, and numerology in the towers. There is a piece on the Evil Khazarian Mafia (KM). James spells out his role in all of this, and some stern remarks about our situation followed by some inspiration. This movie turns the tide and puts the power back into the hands of the people. It's all up to you - to wake up from the nightmare and take back the earth from the evil that has nefarious plans that they hold over our heads.

