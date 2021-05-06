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How To Legally Refuse A Vaccine, Dr Rima Laibow
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312 views • May 06, 2021
How To Legally Refuse A Vaccine, Dr Rima Laibow
http://www.thevinnyeastwoodshow.com/s...
Dr Rima Laibow www.Drrimatruthreports.com
Many people are being threatened and pressured into taking vaccines or giving them to their children,
Rima presents a new Vaccine card that not only advises you of your rights, but how to stand up to the hospital staff and government representatives that do not respect your right to choose.
http://tinyurl.com/AVDcard
Watch On Youtube: How To Legally Refuse A Vaccine
youtu.be/Q4KeyTKhe3w
More Shows On Vaccines:
www.thevinnyeastwoodshow.com/apps/search?q=vaccine
More Videos On Vaccines:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MRNEWSgu...
http://www.thevinnyeastwoodshow.com/s...
Dr Rima Laibow www.Drrimatruthreports.com
Many people are being threatened and pressured into taking vaccines or giving them to their children,
Rima presents a new Vaccine card that not only advises you of your rights, but how to stand up to the hospital staff and government representatives that do not respect your right to choose.
http://tinyurl.com/AVDcard
Watch On Youtube: How To Legally Refuse A Vaccine
youtu.be/Q4KeyTKhe3w
More Shows On Vaccines:
www.thevinnyeastwoodshow.com/apps/search?q=vaccine
More Videos On Vaccines:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MRNEWSgu...
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