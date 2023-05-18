Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Apocalypse GPT: Why We Must Shut Down the Artificial Intelligence Revolution Now Ep 276
148 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Glenn Beck


May 18, 2023


The terrifying future of artificial intelligence is here. Pandora’s box opened with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Now humanity is driving toward a cliff; even the top AI companies acknowledge that. But that’s not stopping them from taking all our worst human impulses and supercharging them with AI’s unlimited technological power. Companies like Snapchat, Facebook, and Apple are already beginning to implement AI into the products you use every day. Glenn exposes how AI tech, which can already recreate your voice in seconds, become your "girlfriend," and change the fate of elections, could destroy reality as we know it. He also speaks with Center for Humane Technology co-founder and former Google ethicist Tristan Harris, who outlines the critical reality that we all will lose if every major player doesn’t hit the brakes soon.


How to stop godlike AI: https://www.stop.ai/


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


#glennbeck #glenntv #theblaze #blazetv #artificialintelligence #ai #chatgpt #tristanharris #google #apple #snapchat #apocalypse #shutdown #revolution


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yd0hcCK-hgs

Keywords
facebookrevolutionaiartificial intelligenceapocalypseappleglenn beckshut downgptchatgptopenaigodliketristan harriscenter for humane technologypanodoras boxhumanitysnapchatrecreate your voicechange electionsdestroy realitygoogle ethicist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket