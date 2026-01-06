© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"If I wanted to enslave a nation, I wouldn't use chains."
"I would give them debt they could never escape."
"I would make them work their entire lives just to survive."
"I'd make them think voting every few years means they have power, while real decisions are made behind closed doors."
"I'd make them dependent on government, on technology, on systems that they don't control."
"I'd just make a cage comfortable enough that they'd defend it." 🎯
