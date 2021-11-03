The NBA Has Been Quiet About Human Rights Condition in Communist China While Criticizing US

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10/26/2021 Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said: NBA players can criticize America day and night for its imperfect human rights condition. But when it comes to China, the reason you don’t hear from LeBron James or the NBA is money. It’s all about money.