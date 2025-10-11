BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RICHI Multifunctional Aquatic Feed Extruder
Discover how the RICHI Multifunctional Aquatic Feed Extruder transforms raw materials into high-quality floating and sinking fish feed pellets — all in one intelligent system!

In this video, we take you inside the RICHI factory and show how our advanced extruder delivers precise temperature, pressure, and moisture control to ensure perfect feed texture and nutrition for every aquatic species — from fish and shrimp to crab and turtle.

Highlights include:
🔹 Real-time extrusion process demonstration
🔹 Uniform pellet shaping and smooth surface finish
🔹 Adjustable expansion rate for floating or sinking feed
🔹 Energy-efficient design with stainless steel build for long lifespan

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

                     https://richipelletizer.com/floating-fish-feed-extruder-machine/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867

