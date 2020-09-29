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The David Knight Show (29September20 Full Show)
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26 views • September 29, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:15 Abbott Labs new rapid test; results in 15 minutes. 150M just ordered by Trump and 15 BILLION are ordered in a new “stimulus bill”. How it will be used for daily permission to travel, work, shop AS I SHOWED 200 DAYS AGO
— 00:13:45 Are the Rapid Tests reliable? What do they measure?
— 00:22:31 The links and apps for contact tracing based on Rapid Tests are ready and airlines are already begging to require them for air travel
— 00:42:10 Fauci pushes fear & “cases” on ABC — testing and the script of the SECOND NOVEL LOCKDOWN
— 00:49:40 FIGHT BACK: Man beats criminal charge for not wearing mask. Now going after police for excessive use of force and business for discrimination
— 00:56:22 Matt Bracken, EnemiesForeignAndDomestic.com, joins to talk about building neighborhood alliances for self-defense, protecting yourself from vehicle attacks and countermeasures to the tactics and threats of Antifa
— 01:24:37 Who is this “black woman” that kept “Basement” Biden’s shelves stacked with groceries while he hid?
— 01:38:18 Tonight’s debate: Taxes - not reform or the economy but the hit piece by NYT. Here’s why it's total BS. And why do ANY of us pay taxes when they’re spending TRILLION/month with no hope of ever paying it off?
— 01:46:41 The Marxist fraud of “stimulus” — Universal Basic Income — and why Mark Cuban, Democrats and Trump are pushing it.
— 01:56:02 Mail fraud, ballot stuffing, ballot harvesting, all for election caps and delay. Ilhan Omar alleged to be directly involved in cash for ballot corruption in latest Project Veritas investigation.
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:15 Abbott Labs new rapid test; results in 15 minutes. 150M just ordered by Trump and 15 BILLION are ordered in a new “stimulus bill”. How it will be used for daily permission to travel, work, shop AS I SHOWED 200 DAYS AGO
— 00:13:45 Are the Rapid Tests reliable? What do they measure?
— 00:22:31 The links and apps for contact tracing based on Rapid Tests are ready and airlines are already begging to require them for air travel
— 00:42:10 Fauci pushes fear & “cases” on ABC — testing and the script of the SECOND NOVEL LOCKDOWN
— 00:49:40 FIGHT BACK: Man beats criminal charge for not wearing mask. Now going after police for excessive use of force and business for discrimination
— 00:56:22 Matt Bracken, EnemiesForeignAndDomestic.com, joins to talk about building neighborhood alliances for self-defense, protecting yourself from vehicle attacks and countermeasures to the tactics and threats of Antifa
— 01:24:37 Who is this “black woman” that kept “Basement” Biden’s shelves stacked with groceries while he hid?
— 01:38:18 Tonight’s debate: Taxes - not reform or the economy but the hit piece by NYT. Here’s why it's total BS. And why do ANY of us pay taxes when they’re spending TRILLION/month with no hope of ever paying it off?
— 01:46:41 The Marxist fraud of “stimulus” — Universal Basic Income — and why Mark Cuban, Democrats and Trump are pushing it.
— 01:56:02 Mail fraud, ballot stuffing, ballot harvesting, all for election caps and delay. Ilhan Omar alleged to be directly involved in cash for ballot corruption in latest Project Veritas investigation.
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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