Chief Nanya Shaabu Eil®©TM of the At-sik-hata Nation of Yamassee-Moors is the Real King of England.
Plenipotentiary Nanya Eil®©TM
Published 18 hours ago

Hotep, Kar Pa Rawuh $il Ra$unaat-na

Peace, With The Soul of My Ancestors, Now.


UCC 1-308 All Indigenous Rights Reserved. UNDRIP.

Constitution of the :At-sik-hata :Nation of :Yamassee-Moors

Chief Nanya Eil®©TM: Plenipotentiary Magister-in-Right of The United Kingdom & The Commonwealth and the Planet Called Earth: NUBUN RE-CLAIMS THIS WORLD - ORIGINAL OWNER -

https://opensea.io/collection/original-owner-of-the-planet

PLANETARY NOTICE OF ACTIVE CLAIM Chief Nanya Shaabu Eil®©TM(Right) has Claimed the British Throne and is Autochthon Chief Plenipotentiary Magister-in-Right of the United Kingdom & the Commonwealth and Earth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h27TwAhJetg ;



INFINITE CHECKMATE PROCLAMATION - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gcEgbYDEKRY

https://opensea.io/Chief-Nanya-Shaabu-Eil-TM - NFT Token ID Number:

79938806281511117934549081605671503796798056689001473044478855543988676460545


53 34 00 N. Lat; 113 31 00 W. Long

At-sik-hata Nation of Yamassee-Moors – http://sites.google.com/site/atsikhatanationy

Amiskwaciwâskahikan, :Turtle Island / :Atlan, Muu-Lan – http://sites.google.com/site/authenticexport/atsikhata-1


Phone: 1-587-712-0639


Email: [email protected] , [email protected], [email protected] , www.twitter.com/kham19 , www.facebook.com/Nanya.Shaabu.Eil ,

At-sik-hata Nation UN ICERD REPORT(2014):https://cendoc.docip.org/collect/cendocdo/index/assoc/HASH0150/a5a26489.dir/othersources_INTCERD_NGO_USA_17721E.pdf


Active Statement of Claim Amendment 5/11/2013: https://web.sos.ky.gov/uccscans/73/2010246937377951993-

U-20130511-pu.pdf ; Active Statement of Claim 5/25/2012: https://app.sos.ky.gov/uccscans/73/2010-

2469373-843738-U-20120525-PU.pdf ; PLANETARY NOTICE OF ACTIVE CLAIM

Elizabeth II has abdicated her throne by not wearing the crown (October 16,2019).

Chief Nanya Shaabu Eil®©TM(Right) has Claimed the British Throne and is Autochthon Chief Plenipotentiary

Magister-in-Right of the United Kingdom &amp; the Commonwealth and Earth

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10212648128278223&amp;set=a.1008656716781&amp;type=3&a

mp;theater ,

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10212974890647078&amp;set=a.1008656716781&amp;type=3&a

mp;theater and

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10212648003555105&amp;set=pcb.10212648006555180&amp;typ

e=3&amp;theater

youtubegoogleearthchiefnanyaeilplenipotentiaryxcom

