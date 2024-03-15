Chief Nanya Shaabu Eil®©TM of the At-sik-hata Nation of Yamassee-Moors is the Real King of England.

Hotep, Kar Pa Rawuh $il Ra$unaat-na
Peace, With The Soul of My Ancestors, Now.
UCC 1-308 All Indigenous Rights Reserved. UNDRIP.
Constitution of the :At-sik-hata :Nation of :Yamassee-Moors
Chief Nanya Eil®©TM: Plenipotentiary Magister-in-Right of The United Kingdom & The Commonwealth and the Planet Called Earth: NUBUN RE-CLAIMS THIS WORLD - ORIGINAL OWNER -
https://opensea.io/collection/original-owner-of-the-planet
PLANETARY NOTICE OF ACTIVE CLAIM Chief Nanya Shaabu Eil®©TM(Right) has Claimed the British Throne and is Autochthon Chief Plenipotentiary Magister-in-Right of the United Kingdom & the Commonwealth and Earth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h27TwAhJetg ;
INFINITE CHECKMATE PROCLAMATION - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gcEgbYDEKRY
https://opensea.io/Chief-Nanya-Shaabu-Eil-TM - NFT Token ID Number:
79938806281511117934549081605671503796798056689001473044478855543988676460545
53 34 00 N. Lat; 113 31 00 W. Long
At-sik-hata Nation of Yamassee-Moors – http://sites.google.com/site/atsikhatanationy
Amiskwaciwâskahikan, :Turtle Island / :Atlan, Muu-Lan – http://sites.google.com/site/authenticexport/atsikhata-1
Phone: 1-587-712-0639
Email: [email protected] , [email protected], [email protected] , www.twitter.com/kham19 , www.facebook.com/Nanya.Shaabu.Eil ,
At-sik-hata Nation UN ICERD REPORT(2014):https://cendoc.docip.org/collect/cendocdo/index/assoc/HASH0150/a5a26489.dir/othersources_INTCERD_NGO_USA_17721E.pdf
Active Statement of Claim Amendment 5/11/2013: https://web.sos.ky.gov/uccscans/73/2010246937377951993-
U-20130511-pu.pdf ; Active Statement of Claim 5/25/2012: https://app.sos.ky.gov/uccscans/73/2010-
2469373-843738-U-20120525-PU.pdf ; PLANETARY NOTICE OF ACTIVE CLAIM
Elizabeth II has abdicated her throne by not wearing the crown (October 16,2019).
Chief Nanya Shaabu Eil®©TM(Right) has Claimed the British Throne and is Autochthon Chief Plenipotentiary
Magister-in-Right of the United Kingdom & the Commonwealth and Earth
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10212648128278223&set=a.1008656716781&type=3&a
mp;theater ,
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10212974890647078&set=a.1008656716781&type=3&a
mp;theater and
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10212648003555105&set=pcb.10212648006555180&typ
e=3&theater
