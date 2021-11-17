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The Almost Forgotten Day
Sure Word Prophecy
Sure Word Prophecy
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10 views • November 17, 2021
The majority of Christians go to church on Sunday believing this to be the day that God would have them worship on as His holy day. But what the majority don’t know is, there is an almost forgotten day, a day that God did actually sanctify and make holy, a day to be set apart from all others, a day to rest from work and worship Him......and it is not Sunday!

As we have shown in many of our videos, the end time events and the final great test for God’s faithful people will be regarding worship, specifically who you worship and when. If you are a sincere seeker of truth, we invite you to open your Bible, pray for the guidance of the Holy Spirit and let the Bible reveal God’s Almost Forgotten Day.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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