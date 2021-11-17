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The Almost Forgotten Day
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10 views • November 17, 2021
The majority of Christians go to church on Sunday believing this to be the day that God would have them worship on as His holy day. But what the majority don’t know is, there is an almost forgotten day, a day that God did actually sanctify and make holy, a day to be set apart from all others, a day to rest from work and worship Him......and it is not Sunday!
As we have shown in many of our videos, the end time events and the final great test for God’s faithful people will be regarding worship, specifically who you worship and when. If you are a sincere seeker of truth, we invite you to open your Bible, pray for the guidance of the Holy Spirit and let the Bible reveal God’s Almost Forgotten Day.
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As we have shown in many of our videos, the end time events and the final great test for God’s faithful people will be regarding worship, specifically who you worship and when. If you are a sincere seeker of truth, we invite you to open your Bible, pray for the guidance of the Holy Spirit and let the Bible reveal God’s Almost Forgotten Day.
We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us directly or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
Many more videos available to watch for free on our web site:
http://www.sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=V
All of the videos we produce can be downloaded for free from our web site:
http://sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=DV
Our videos are available on the following platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SureWordProphecy
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SureWordProphecy:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1029226
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/surewordprophecy
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qvLzliBfXftk
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