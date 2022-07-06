Three Factors That Categorize Harmful Secrets #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/h1joq7oijFo What makes a secret harmful? In this video, Michael Slepian the author of ‘The Secret Life of Secrets’ which talks about how people’s inner world is shaped by our well-being and relationships, reveals the seven most common types of secrets anyone can have, talks about the three dimensions that makes a secret dangerous or harmful. ⚠️ According to Michael a secret can be considered dangerous IF: We believe that the secret is morally wrong. 🙅‍♂️ Because the more morally wrong it is, the more we are inclined to feel ashamed and secretive about it. He also adds that a secret can be harmful when it pushes the person towards isolation and uncertainty. 👤 Have you ever had a secret that had any of these three dimensions? Let’s discuss in the comments below.