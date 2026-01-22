BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Make America TRULY Healthy Again (MATHA): 10-Prong Approach
The 10-Prong Approach of the "Make America TRULY Healthy Again" (MATHA) Project by its Founder/Executive Director, Danny Tseng:

1. be continuously mindful of impermanence (your own death) so you can do only things that matter & live a very meaningful life


2. cultivate as much common-sense as possible & adhering to basic human values (self-discipline & personal responsibility; warmth & affection; tolerance & patience; universal responsibility; forgiveness; etc.)


3. living a very circadian rhythm (aka chronobiology)-aligned daily & seasonal schedule for sleeping, eating, working, exercising, socializing, etc.. Learn more at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies

tinyurl.com/WhenMoreImportantThanWhat

tinyurl.com/ChronoMedicine

tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101

tinyurl.com/CircadianRhythms101

tinyurl.com/Chronobiology101

https://tinyurl.com/ChronobiologyForDummies


4. being self-reliant (see how at all of the below:

a. https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid OR tinyurl.com/1HouseOffTheGrid

fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation &

https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation (if you own a non-residential building anywhere in the world)


b. watch videos at:

https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid

OR

youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid


https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns


AS WELL AS interdependent


5. understand financial literacy & embrace entrepreneurship by visiting any the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom


, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975


6. increase your distance from & exposure duration to all man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs) & limit exposure to man-made blue light even during daytime. Learn more at all of the following:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA & fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA

https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint


https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies

tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFsForDummies


https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

VivaRays.com/howtodieofnothing & fill-out: tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays


Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies


7. Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food by maxing-out on the

"3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition)

as described at any the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop


8. Learning about & practicing preventative (environmental design, toxin avoidance, wise habits & decision-making, etc.), lifestyle, & root cause/upstream medicine by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHomeBuilders ,

https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse

OR

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse

& watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo


https://tinyurl.com/TheUltimateMedicalClinic

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ZenMedClinics


9. prioritizing sleep/deep rest. Learn why & how at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

https://Linktr.ee/SleepForDummies


10. eating as much foods as possible that are locally-grown, in-season, appropriate for your age, ethnicity, health condition, & only certified organic, GMO-free, & regeneratively-grown as possible. Learn why & how at:

tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide


&

tinyurl.com/RegenAgResources


The best, professional-grade EMF meters (including for 5G) used by many certified Building Biologists by:

https://safelivingtechnologies.com?aff=205 OR https://tinyurl.com/BestEMFmeters

To get a discount, apply code:

EMFFORDUMMIES

or

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
