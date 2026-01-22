Make America TRULY Healthy Again (MATHA): 10-Prong Approach

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 10-Prong Approach of the "Make America TRULY Healthy Again" (MATHA) Project by its Founder/Executive Director, Danny Tseng:
1. be continuously mindful of impermanence (your own death) so you can do only things that matter & live a very meaningful life
2. cultivate as much common-sense as possible & adhering to basic human values (self-discipline & personal responsibility; warmth & affection; tolerance & patience; universal responsibility; forgiveness; etc.)
3. living a very circadian rhythm (aka chronobiology)-aligned daily & seasonal schedule for sleeping, eating, working, exercising, socializing, etc.. Learn more at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies
tinyurl.com/WhenMoreImportantThanWhat
tinyurl.com/ChronoMedicine
tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101
tinyurl.com/CircadianRhythms101
tinyurl.com/Chronobiology101
https://tinyurl.com/ChronobiologyForDummies
4. being self-reliant (see how at all of the below:
a. https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid OR tinyurl.com/1HouseOffTheGrid
fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation &
https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation (if you own a non-residential building anywhere in the world)
b. watch videos at:
https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid
OR
youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid
https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns
AS WELL AS interdependent
5. understand financial literacy & embrace entrepreneurship by visiting any the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watching the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975
6. increase your distance from & exposure duration to all man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs) & limit exposure to man-made blue light even during daytime. Learn more at all of the following:
https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA & fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA
https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint
tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Linktr.ee/EMFsForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101
VivaRays.com/howtodieofnothing & fill-out: tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays
Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies
7. Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food by maxing-out on the
"3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition)
as described at any the below:
https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop
8. Learning about & practicing preventative (environmental design, toxin avoidance, wise habits & decision-making, etc.), lifestyle, & root cause/upstream medicine by visiting:
https://tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHomeBuilders ,
https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse
OR
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse
& watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
https://tinyurl.com/TheUltimateMedicalClinic
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ZenMedClinics
9. prioritizing sleep/deep rest. Learn why & how at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
https://Linktr.ee/SleepForDummies
10. eating as much foods as possible that are locally-grown, in-season, appropriate for your age, ethnicity, health condition, & only certified organic, GMO-free, & regeneratively-grown as possible. Learn why & how at:
tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide
&
tinyurl.com/RegenAgResources
