RT News - May 1 2026 2PM GMT

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May 1, 2026
rt.com
Three children are wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack, as Russian troops respond with multiple precision strikes against Kiev's forces. Turkish police reportedly detain at least 50 protesters trying to reach Istanbul's main square for a Labour Day demonstration. A government ban prohibits gatherings at the central location. Mali holds a service commemorating its fallen defence minister, killed last weekend during a mass wave of violence by local militants, backed by foreign mercenaries.
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