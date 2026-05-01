RT News - May 1 2026 2PM GMT

May 1, 2026

rt.com





Three children are wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack, as Russian troops respond with multiple precision strikes against Kiev's forces. Turkish police reportedly detain at least 50 protesters trying to reach Istanbul's main square for a Labour Day demonstration. A government ban prohibits gatherings at the central location. Mali holds a service commemorating its fallen defence minister, killed last weekend during a mass wave of violence by local militants, backed by foreign mercenaries.





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