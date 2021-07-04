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President Trump TOLD US HIS PLAN FROM DAY 1 - Chic Greek Geek RE-Upload Clips
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531 views • July 04, 2021
Chic Greek Geek Clip.... TRUMP TOLD US HIS PLAN FROM DAY 1
This is my new Video Channel until other video social sites will allow me an account without my phone number and real name. Protect your identity by not participating in these data collecting sites. GETTR.com does NOT require a real name nor a phone number to join their social media so this is why I have joined. FOLLOW ME AT @ChicGreekGeek on GETTR.com Comments for this video can be on GETTR.com
This is my new Video Channel until other video social sites will allow me an account without my phone number and real name. Protect your identity by not participating in these data collecting sites. GETTR.com does NOT require a real name nor a phone number to join their social media so this is why I have joined. FOLLOW ME AT @ChicGreekGeek on GETTR.com Comments for this video can be on GETTR.com
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