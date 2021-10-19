© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do This Or Else! Biden Resorts To Blackmail! What He Just Threatened Will Make Your Blood Boil!
Follow
12
Share
Report
1731 views • October 19, 2021
By Lisa Haven
It’s official! Of all the United States presidents we have ever had, Joe Biden, is by far the most tyrannical of them all, and be definition, of what he has done thus far, he is a dictator! Not a present for the people by any stretch! In this video report, I reveal his most threatening statement to date that is directly targeted at his voting base. All that and more in this report…
Lisa Haven
PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT w/a GOLD IRA: https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_lisa_haven
Or CALL NOBLEGOLD: 1-877-646-5347
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Get 3 years For $50 per Year Use Code: 3Year50
It’s official! Of all the United States presidents we have ever had, Joe Biden, is by far the most tyrannical of them all, and be definition, of what he has done thus far, he is a dictator! Not a present for the people by any stretch! In this video report, I reveal his most threatening statement to date that is directly targeted at his voting base. All that and more in this report…
Lisa Haven
PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT w/a GOLD IRA: https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_lisa_haven
Or CALL NOBLEGOLD: 1-877-646-5347
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Get 3 years For $50 per Year Use Code: 3Year50
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.