trumpet player check my website

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im a graphic and fine artist /illustrator..mostly musician.. just trying to give my cause a little bump. I learned a lot from music and thats my passion. i want it to be my career. pardon my typos.. i want to teach others about it. but if we dont save ourselves from these governments..its jacked..we need to teach music like it was in my generation...band. practice...solos....art is everything