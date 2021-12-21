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COVID & MIND CONTROL, HOW THEY DID IT - SARAH WESTALL ON THE DAVE HODGES SHOW
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140 views • December 21, 2021
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Sarah joins Dave Hodges to discuss her presentation from the 2021 False Flag & Conspiracy Conference - "COVID & Mind Control". We discuss the history of propaganda, psyops, and finally mindwar and unconventional warfare. We also discuss mind control studies and experiments and how it is relevant to what we are experiencing today. Lastly we discuss DARPA and intelligence operations and mind control technology in deployment now as well as being developed and how that relates to what we are seeing with COVID and unconventional warfare worldwide.
Members of SarahWestall.tv and Ebener can see my full Mind Control presentation - You can sign up at https://SarahWestall.com.
Sarah joins Dave Hodges to discuss her presentation from the 2021 False Flag & Conspiracy Conference - "COVID & Mind Control". We discuss the history of propaganda, psyops, and finally mindwar and unconventional warfare. We also discuss mind control studies and experiments and how it is relevant to what we are experiencing today. Lastly we discuss DARPA and intelligence operations and mind control technology in deployment now as well as being developed and how that relates to what we are seeing with COVID and unconventional warfare worldwide.
Members of SarahWestall.tv and Ebener can see my full Mind Control presentation - You can sign up at https://SarahWestall.com.
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