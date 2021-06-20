© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“TRAITOR!!!” Pence Faces Hecklers During Conservative Christian Summit (2021-6-18)
Follow
0
Share
Report
153 views • June 20, 2021
Pence gets drowned out by hecklers at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Summit, some of whom are chanting "traitor!"
Pence says he and President Trump would “never see eye to eye” on what happened on January 6th. This comment says it all.
Pence says he and President Trump would “never see eye to eye” on what happened on January 6th. This comment says it all.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.