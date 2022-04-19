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And We Know 04. 19. 22. Interview
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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AWK interview w/ SHEILA HOLM - 4.19.22: Self-Selective SLAUGHTER tied to the GA Guidestones! PRAY!

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/

 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

Music: Beyond

Song by ANBR
https://artlist.io/song/85554/beyond

Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/

Sheila Holm: https://hisbest.org/

Sheila Holm on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/2p8288mw

Lara Logan on Call to Action: https://rumble.com/v10ln6i-call-to-action-lara-logan-style-2.0.html

GA Guidestone: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7viBAiHIw9s

Kronkite wants NWO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANiqW8F0A5c

Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p https://skippydeedoodah.com/

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Temecula, CA 92591

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

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*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
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*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

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