Pfizer Will Not Have the Immunity as It Covered Up the Truth

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53499023
Summary：10/04/2022 Mr. Dowd: Everyone and every government who entered into contracts with Pfizer or the like and has been harmed by the mRNA vaccines can sue them, immunity will be lifted because of fraud. This is the daisy chain affections which is mind boggling