Africa's worldwide connection

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This video presentation touches on the Transatlantic Slave Trade, the presence of Africans in the Americas before that slave trade, and the existence of Africans in various parts of the world from ancient times. It also shows the connection between the mass continent of Pangaea and a story in Genesis.