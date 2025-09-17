© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Luke's Rage
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 1 day ago
A slow Motown-blues groove opens with a minor-key organ riff and soulful harmonica, Verses are intimate: brushed snare, upright bass, sparse guitar bends, solo female vocals, Choruses swell with layered organ, dynamic drums, reverb-heavy guitar, haunting synths, closing on a ghostly organ outro
(Pre-Chorus) Oh, baby, tell me what went wrong, was it somethin' that I said? This silence has gone on too long, playin' havoc with my head My soul is cryin' out your name, a whisper in the concrete air Ignited by this burnin' flame, a love beyond compare (Chorus) Honey, you got that sweet, sweet somethin', a hold on me I can't deny My heart keeps pumpin', jumpin', throbbin', whenever you walk by This Motown beat inside my soul, is strictly tuned to only you Come on and make my spirit whole, tell me our love is true, oh, so true! (Verse 2) Remember dancing in the streetlights, to the sound of Marvin's tune? Those stolen kisses, warm and sweet, beneath the glowin' summer moon Now the streetlights feel so cold, and the music's lost its sway This story's waitin' to unfold, if you'd just come back and stay (Pre-Chorus) Oh, baby, tell me what went wrong, was it somethin' that I said? This silence has gone on too long, playin' havoc with my head My soul is cryin' out your name, a whisper in the concrete air Ignited by this burnin' flame, a love beyond compare (Chorus) Honey, you got that sweet, sweet somethin', a hold on me I can't deny My heart keeps pumpin', jumpin', throbbin', whenever you walk by This Motown beat inside my soul, is strictly tuned to only you Come on and make my spirit whole, tell me our love is true, oh, so true! (Bridge) I'm standin' by the phone, baby, waitin' for your touch Don't leave me here alone, baby, 'cause I need you oh so much Just one word, a tiny sign, to pull me from this doubt Say that forever you'll be mine, there's nothing I'd rather shout! (Saxophone solo - smooth, soulful, and melodic, with a hint of yearning) (Chorus) Honey, you got that sweet, sweet somethin', a hold on me I can't deny My heart keeps pumpin', jumpin', throbbin', whenever you walk by This Motown beat inside my soul, is strictly tuned to only you Come on and make my spirit whole, tell me our love is true, oh, so true! (Outro) True, true, true... My love is true! (Drums and bass fade out slowly, leaving a lingering guitar chord and a final tambourine shake.) Yeah! So true!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.