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KlarTraum - Ayahuasca Dokumentation - Sind Wunder Real?
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66 views • January 12, 2022
https://t.me/infinitelove87764
https://minds.com/anonym777
https://t.me/unendlicheliebe87764
https://matrix.to/#/#infinitelove87764:matrix.org
https://brighteon.com/channels/dmtdokudeutsch
https://open.tube/video-channels/plus.bewusstsein.tv
#sacredmedicine #Ayahuasca #Iboga #DMT #Bufo-Alvarius #Kambo #Acacia #sanpedro #Zauberpilze #5-meo-dmt #changa #Hyperraum #schamanischeAusbildung #Selbstheilung #Terence-Mc-Kenna #plantmasters #rapé #psycedelic #Durchbruch #ego-tod #Heilung #love #Kess #plantdiet #sacred #westernstyle #shamanic #Rätsch #machinenelfen #plantspirits #spiritguides
---
KlarTraum - Handbuch einer Fee - Symphonie des Globalen Aufwachens
https://klartraum-welle.info
https://soulswarm.net
#Ayahuasca-Dokumentation #KlarTraum #dmt #spirit-molecule #Heilung #plant-masters #Ayahuasca-Cultural-Evolution #awakening
Kess übersetzt
'Are Miracles Real? The Secret Mysteries of Ayahuasca'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZrDhuF22B0
Habst du jemals von jemandem gehört, der in nur einer Nacht seinen Krebs heilt? Wie wäre es mit Depressionen und Angstzuständen, die in nur 6 Stunden vollständig geheilt sind? Wenn nicht, schau zu und reise über Zeit und Raum hinaus in die mystische Welt von Ayahuasca ...
Dieser Film ist eine Arbeit der Liebe, inspiriert von meinen persönlichen Erfahrungen mit Ayahuasca und meinem Wunsch, diese Erfahrung zu teilen. Ich bin fest davon überzeugt, dass es uns möglich ist die mystische Kraft dieser Erfahrungen anzunehmen und sie für wahrhaftige - von Herzen kommende Heilung und Transformation zu nutzen, und dadurch … eine neue Lebensweise für uns alle.
Erinnere, eine die Einnahme einer schamanischen Pflanzenmedizin garantiert nicht automatisch deine Heilung. Du musste es wirklich wollen, deine Absicht muss richtig sein.
In Rythmia wird eine Gemeinschaftsabsicht begründet. Jeder, der uns besucht, geht eine Gruppenabsicht ein, die jeden dabei unterstützt, sich gemeinsam nach oben zu bewegen und zu heilen, anstatt jeder für sich.
Die kraftvolle Absicht hilft, allen auf dem Weg zu bleiben, damit alle, die auf Reisen sind, ihre Wunder empfangen und auf eine neue Ebene in ihrem Leben gelangen.
Went du beret for diesel Erfahrung best, hier gehts zu Rythmia
👉 https://rythmia.link/spirit ✨💛🙏
—
verwendete Musik:
Stellardrone - Galaxies
Royalty Free Music - The Cosmos
ARKAWA - CURA PINTA
—
Infos zu Kess / KlarTraum:
KlarTraum - Symphonie des Globalen Aufwachens
Handbuch einer Fee, frei als ebook & erleuchtende Artikel hier:
www.klartraum-welle.info, alpha Version der Schwarm Nexus Plattform: https://soulswarm.net
(es gibt eine 'soulfamliy Mailingliste', sowie inneres Netzwerk und Plattform rund um Kess Arbeit - für tiefer interessierte / resonante erwachende Wesen - ein Netzwerk für psychedelische Bewusstwerdung... um dabei zu sein, schreibt man eine kleine Motivation / Inspiration an die Mail Adresse zu finden ganz unten auf www.klartraum-welle.info)
—
Infos zu den Machern der Ayahuasca Doku:
✨ About Spirit Science ✨
Our mission at Spirit Science is to support you in your personal and spiritual evolution by providing a sacred space to explore and experience your spiritual journey. Our intention is to share and explore spirituality in an open-hearted way, with respect for all walks of life, honouring that which is beautiful and divine within each of us, nature, and the universe. Spirit Science is about the open-hearted exploration of Science and Spirituality - Free of Dogma or rigid belief systems and doctrines, and the elevation and transformation of human consciousness, as we move into an era of love and light.
We are so glad you are here! We love reading and responding to your comments across our website, YouTube, and other social channels, so please share your thoughts and feelings with us and others in the comments! Truly, thank you for participating in the global conversation! ✨💛🙏
In 2019, we launched Spirit Mysteries - The Spirit Science Mystery School. With hundreds of hours of training, classes, and workshops; as well as a growing number of beautiful souls making up the Spirit Family Community, Spirit Mysteries is one of the most complete and authentic Mystery Schools in the world. Click Here to learn more about our Mystery School 👉 https://www.spiritmysteries.com
https://minds.com/anonym777
https://t.me/unendlicheliebe87764
https://matrix.to/#/#infinitelove87764:matrix.org
https://brighteon.com/channels/dmtdokudeutsch
https://open.tube/video-channels/plus.bewusstsein.tv
#sacredmedicine #Ayahuasca #Iboga #DMT #Bufo-Alvarius #Kambo #Acacia #sanpedro #Zauberpilze #5-meo-dmt #changa #Hyperraum #schamanischeAusbildung #Selbstheilung #Terence-Mc-Kenna #plantmasters #rapé #psycedelic #Durchbruch #ego-tod #Heilung #love #Kess #plantdiet #sacred #westernstyle #shamanic #Rätsch #machinenelfen #plantspirits #spiritguides
---
KlarTraum - Handbuch einer Fee - Symphonie des Globalen Aufwachens
https://klartraum-welle.info
https://soulswarm.net
#Ayahuasca-Dokumentation #KlarTraum #dmt #spirit-molecule #Heilung #plant-masters #Ayahuasca-Cultural-Evolution #awakening
Kess übersetzt
'Are Miracles Real? The Secret Mysteries of Ayahuasca'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZrDhuF22B0
Habst du jemals von jemandem gehört, der in nur einer Nacht seinen Krebs heilt? Wie wäre es mit Depressionen und Angstzuständen, die in nur 6 Stunden vollständig geheilt sind? Wenn nicht, schau zu und reise über Zeit und Raum hinaus in die mystische Welt von Ayahuasca ...
Dieser Film ist eine Arbeit der Liebe, inspiriert von meinen persönlichen Erfahrungen mit Ayahuasca und meinem Wunsch, diese Erfahrung zu teilen. Ich bin fest davon überzeugt, dass es uns möglich ist die mystische Kraft dieser Erfahrungen anzunehmen und sie für wahrhaftige - von Herzen kommende Heilung und Transformation zu nutzen, und dadurch … eine neue Lebensweise für uns alle.
Erinnere, eine die Einnahme einer schamanischen Pflanzenmedizin garantiert nicht automatisch deine Heilung. Du musste es wirklich wollen, deine Absicht muss richtig sein.
In Rythmia wird eine Gemeinschaftsabsicht begründet. Jeder, der uns besucht, geht eine Gruppenabsicht ein, die jeden dabei unterstützt, sich gemeinsam nach oben zu bewegen und zu heilen, anstatt jeder für sich.
Die kraftvolle Absicht hilft, allen auf dem Weg zu bleiben, damit alle, die auf Reisen sind, ihre Wunder empfangen und auf eine neue Ebene in ihrem Leben gelangen.
Went du beret for diesel Erfahrung best, hier gehts zu Rythmia
👉 https://rythmia.link/spirit ✨💛🙏
—
verwendete Musik:
Stellardrone - Galaxies
Royalty Free Music - The Cosmos
ARKAWA - CURA PINTA
—
Infos zu Kess / KlarTraum:
KlarTraum - Symphonie des Globalen Aufwachens
Handbuch einer Fee, frei als ebook & erleuchtende Artikel hier:
www.klartraum-welle.info, alpha Version der Schwarm Nexus Plattform: https://soulswarm.net
(es gibt eine 'soulfamliy Mailingliste', sowie inneres Netzwerk und Plattform rund um Kess Arbeit - für tiefer interessierte / resonante erwachende Wesen - ein Netzwerk für psychedelische Bewusstwerdung... um dabei zu sein, schreibt man eine kleine Motivation / Inspiration an die Mail Adresse zu finden ganz unten auf www.klartraum-welle.info)
—
Infos zu den Machern der Ayahuasca Doku:
✨ About Spirit Science ✨
Our mission at Spirit Science is to support you in your personal and spiritual evolution by providing a sacred space to explore and experience your spiritual journey. Our intention is to share and explore spirituality in an open-hearted way, with respect for all walks of life, honouring that which is beautiful and divine within each of us, nature, and the universe. Spirit Science is about the open-hearted exploration of Science and Spirituality - Free of Dogma or rigid belief systems and doctrines, and the elevation and transformation of human consciousness, as we move into an era of love and light.
We are so glad you are here! We love reading and responding to your comments across our website, YouTube, and other social channels, so please share your thoughts and feelings with us and others in the comments! Truly, thank you for participating in the global conversation! ✨💛🙏
In 2019, we launched Spirit Mysteries - The Spirit Science Mystery School. With hundreds of hours of training, classes, and workshops; as well as a growing number of beautiful souls making up the Spirit Family Community, Spirit Mysteries is one of the most complete and authentic Mystery Schools in the world. Click Here to learn more about our Mystery School 👉 https://www.spiritmysteries.com
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