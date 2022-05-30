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Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes The Plan To Implant Humanity With Cancer Viruses!
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1056 views • May 30, 2022
Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how essentially all vaccines are tainted with a variety of viruses by a group of eugenics scientists who want to change human DNA.
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