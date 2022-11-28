"No aluminum, no Alzheimer's," argued Del Bigtree, as the regulatory agencies refuse to make a connection.
"Why are they lying to us? Because they're trying to protect the industries that are using aluminum in all sorts of ways ... that is causing this. They're protecting them instead of you. This is the ongoing theme here. The regulatory agencies need to disappear. We need to get rid of them."
Full Episode: https://thehighwire.com/
https://rumble.com/v1xiase-corrupt-protectors-of-industry-the-regulatory-agencies-need-to-disappear.html?mref=nmtun&mrefc=12
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.