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Rusvai Miklós: a vakcina halált is okozhat
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6 views • January 07, 2021
Nagyon jó! NINCS TÖBB KÉRDÉSÜNK!
MOST AZONNAL:
Le lehet állítani az oltást és annak propagálását!
Be lehet szüntetni az ÖSSZES idióta korlátozást!
Minden, a vírus veszélyeire irányuló médiapropaganda innentől rémhírterjesztésnek minősíthető!
ADD TOVÁBB EZT A VIDEÓT!
MOST AZONNAL:
Le lehet állítani az oltást és annak propagálását!
Be lehet szüntetni az ÖSSZES idióta korlátozást!
Minden, a vírus veszélyeire irányuló médiapropaganda innentől rémhírterjesztésnek minősíthető!
ADD TOVÁBB EZT A VIDEÓT!
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