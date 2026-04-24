If God does not wipe out with Noah flood evil humans & start new, they will extinct the human specie

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). If God does not wipe out with the "Noah's flood type" Tribulation Age judgment the most wicked End Times generation 1960s grandmothers' & post-1960s single mothers' grandchildren & children, they will make extinct the entire human specie. The birth rate is already plummeting at dangerous speed to zero, because men do not want to marry the End Times Jezebel demon-possessed women. Repent! Choose to either to receive Jesus' love & salvation or go to hell. The solution is not political or social or government programs or subsidies or economic or education or dating apps. The solution is to return to God and his Word, and his commands & precepts, and to put on the pre-1960s women’s head coverings to prevent fallen angel control of the women’s heads and restore patriarchal spiritual protection, and throw off the post-1960s cross-dressing androgynous men’s pants of women’s “female witchcraft rebellion,” and cease the idea of marriage partner equality, and stop using marriage to steal alimony from the over 50% to 80% (depending on the church denomination) divorce rate, and halt demon-possessing the End Times most wicked generation children & grandchildren using the 50% to 80% Christian community divorce rate & other dysfunctional married families to destroy society & family that allows for the Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim reptilian hybrid globalist elite pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors & politicians & teachers & military personnel & police officers & celebrities & Christian ministry staff & millions of church member witch assassins who are throwing 12 million kidnapped children’s human meat & bone ashes into the church food & supermarket groceries & fast food to return from the abyss where God had imprisoned them so that they can release the millions of fallen angels to exterminate the most wicked End Times generation human specie just as in the Noah’s days bloodbath nuclear wars & bioweapon pandemics & manufactured famines & Godzilla titan armies out of the abyss. You have been warned. Either obey and be saved by Jesus’ redemptive blood, or perish in your rebellion. God’s judgment wrath is coming after the rapture of his “Bride of Christ” real Christians. The End Times lukewarm Church has become just like the world, and they are running around with post-1960s naked women’s heads to stick their middle finger up at God in “female witchcraft rebellion” against God for their fallen angels who control their heads to destroy family & God’s society, and they are running around cross-dressing in post-1960s androgynous transgender men’s pants to mock God’s Word for their transvestite fallen angel gods to release millions of fallen angels from the abyss, so men are deciding not to marry these women to plummet the birth rate just as Satan Lucifer had planned, and God has to intervene with his 7-year Tribulation Age judgment wrath to save the remnant of the human specie from extinction, just as he save Noah & his family during the Great Flood judgment wrath. If God does not act now, then there will be no humans left on the earth, because all the human women will become either human meat food because women’s meat is more tender or child sex slaves or surrogate mothers for breeding fallen angel offspring nephilim monsters or DNA gourmet organ harvesting products or bioweapon experiment Mengele test subjects or cyborg material on other planets or Mars planet mining slaves, which they are giving their human authority permission to continue by their condoning silence by ignoring the real Christians’ tens of thousands of truths in their daily sermons every day for decades while they received assassination attempts every day.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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