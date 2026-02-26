BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
EPSTEIN FILES PROVE SUICIDE WAS STAGED 🔞 JEFFREY IS ALIVE AND BLACKMAILING US POLITICIANS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
88 views • 1 day ago

Protect your privacy from prying eyes with a VPN designed to keep your data secure - even from Mossad: https://vp.net/tpv


You've been told for years that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in that Manhattan jail cell back in 2019. Suicide. End of story. Case closed. Move along, nothing to see here.


But we've been reporting for years that he's still alive. That investigators in Israel have tracked him down. That he's Mossad. That he was exfiltrated from his cell in Manhattan in a military operation and expatriated to Israel, like thousands of other pedophiles seeking safe haven.


The officials have denied our reports. Media and fact checkers have attacked us relentlessly. But today — February 25, 2026 — everything changes.


But we’ve been reporting for years that he’s still alive. That investigators in Israel have tracked him down. That he’s Mossad. That he was exfiltrated from his cell in Manhattan in a military operation and expatriated to Israel, like thousands of other pedophiles seeking safe haven.


The officials have denied our reports. Media and fact checkers have attacked us relentlessly. But today — February 25, 2026 — everything changes.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zx6vfXkuygU

usjeffrey epsteinepstein filesthe peoples voicestaged suicidepoliticians blackmailed
