Protect your privacy from prying eyes with a VPN designed to keep your data secure - even from Mossad: https://vp.net/tpv





You’ve been told for years thYou’ve been told for years that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in that Manhattan jail cell back in 2019. Suicide. End of story. Case closed. Move along, nothing to see here.





But we’ve been reporting for years that he’s still alive. That investigators in Israel have tracked him down. That he’s Mossad. That he was exfiltrated from his cell in Manhattan in a military operation and expatriated to Israel, like thousands of other pedophiles seeking safe haven.





The officials have denied our reports. Media and fact checkers have attacked us relentlessly. But today — February 25, 2026 — everything changes.at Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in that Manhattan jail cell back in 2019. Suicide. End of story. Case closed. Move along, nothing to see here.





But we’ve been reporting for years that he’s still alive. That investigators in Israel have tracked him down. That he’s Mossad. That he was exfiltrated from his cell in Manhattan in a military operation and expatriated to Israel, like thousands of other pedophiles seeking safe haven.





The officials have denied our reports. Media and fact checkers have attacked us relentlessly. But today — February 25, 2026 — everything changes.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zx6vfXkuygU