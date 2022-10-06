Create New Account
Despicable Joe
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago

Pain Is Their Policy

* Other countries are controlling our destiny.

* Your suffering was entirely avoidable.

* [Bidan]’s war on U.S. energy was years in the making.

* Trump thwarted the left’s assault on energy.

* America was energy independent and dominant under DJT.

* [Bidan] regime sabotaged America’s future.

* Americans will suffer for his craven stupidity.

* Joe: it’s not my fault!

* Administration shocked other regimes put citizens first.

* Dems don’t care.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 5 October 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6313330324112

Keywords
treasonvladimir putincorruptionsabotagerussialaura ingrahamdonald trumpjoe bidenliberalismpete buttigiegcost of livingidiocracyprogressivismeconomic sanctionsleftismideologysubversionopecgas pricessarah palinenergy independenceprice inflationbidenflationenergy costskjp

