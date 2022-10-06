Despicable Joe

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Pain Is Their Policy
* Other countries are controlling our destiny.
* Your suffering was entirely avoidable.
* [Bidan]’s war on U.S. energy was years in the making.
* Trump thwarted the left’s assault on energy.
* America was energy independent and dominant under DJT.
* [Bidan] regime sabotaged America’s future.
* Americans will suffer for his craven stupidity.
* Joe: it’s not my fault!
* Administration shocked other regimes put citizens first.
* Dems don’t care.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 5 October 2022