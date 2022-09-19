Create New Account
9/19/2022 -- LARGE M7.6 Earthquake + Tsunami threat in Mexico -- East Pacific Moves as expected
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

A massive earthquake has now struck Mexico (on top of all the other locations hit this past week around the Pacific).


Check the tsunami warnings here: https://tsunami.gov

Check the buoys here: https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/

For sure, 100% on this, compensation has occurred across the Pacific.

We were watching for the East Pacific to compensate with a similar sized M7.6 earthquake to the previous M7.6 10,000 miles West in Papua New Guinea.

When the M7.6 struck last week in Papua New Guinea, I issued the warning for a new M7.6 to strike across the Pacific from Central into South America.

See the warnings here: Sept 10th , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieWaM...

here: Sept 13th, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-P0iv...

and here: Sept 18th, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQwR5...


