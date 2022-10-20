2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 75

Damn… We’ve been reporting all this for a year and a half now!

Early, in the beginning of the “ScamDemic”, Jim M and I would sit on his homestead and compare notes on what was going on and what we thought about the events leading up to and resulting from the alleged “covid pandemic”. From all the sources we followed and continue to follow, we always suspected something was just was not right.

It was May 2021 that we realized that what we should somehow share what we were discussing. From there, the podcast was born. Now, 75 episodes later we are watching as information that we reported from our sources early on, that were being billed as “conspiracy theory” and were getting me put in FB jail, are now being confirmed. I still don’t know why they are finally admitting some of these things, but they are.

Somehow, we and many others, are feeling a bit vindicated by these revelations. So, in this episode we are going to talk about the “Covid Scandemic”, the bioweapon, and many other truths that have been so fervently denied.

Plus, we can’t do an episode without discussing the current events in the world and how it plays into the overall scheme of the New World Order.