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Free Will and Karma
Silver Dove
Silver Dove
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36 views • August 20, 2022

Pearls of Wisdom

Free Will and Karma

In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit

This video is also related to questions from the viewers.

Free Will and Karma

1. We live in a " free will zone", but why does it feel I have no free will at all?

2. Why do we struggle so much with even knowing what we want?

3. How is free will connected to Karma?

4. If we live in an illusion, why are we so sure this is real?

5. Why is it that we don’t remember past lives and have to start at the “scratch” each time

6. Is our so called “reality” real because we willingly create it?

7. How can we get off that “hamster wheel”?

The consciousness table is posted here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/human-consciousness-levels


If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video, join the “Pearls of Wisdom” Telegram Channel.
The images from the video are posted in my blog page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.

You can contact me at Telegram:
Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
MeWe Silver Dove Group: http://www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com

Keywords
matrixconsciousnessfree willenlightenmentkarmalight bodyhijacked
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy