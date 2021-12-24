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Dec23rd Goofball Mayor Paterson New Jersey Talks Schools Going Remote & Possible Mask Mandate
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106 views • December 24, 2021
Dec23rd Goofball Mayor Paterson New Jersey Talks Schools Going Remote & Possible Mask Mandate
PIX11 News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-kuVTsnYhY
Paterson mayor talks schools going remote, COVID testing rate, possible mask mandate
PIX11 News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-kuVTsnYhY
Paterson mayor talks schools going remote, COVID testing rate, possible mask mandate
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