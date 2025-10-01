Follow the Silenced Q&A HIV HepB vaccine

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



You saw that criminal governor from Hawaii, sit there in Ron Johnson's..., oh, doing such a great job. He's eviscerating these guys. Didn't you love Jake Scott, you've been a good sport. Come on back sometime. And he just kept getting in the ego. He could not shut up. You know, that was a phase three clinical trial, and they got the results they wanted. Could they target the spike protein? Could they change the codons in that "Moore at all", Journal of Virology paper in 2004 and then they did the "Read at all”? And both of those were parts of your government and parts of your Harvard and Germany, Beijing, China, not Wuhan. And all of this was directed and led by Fort Detrick, and the cover up was by the heads, John Coffin, Jonathan Stoy. Go look at who they are, and who is Tony Komarov in New York City.

And this is AIDS. It always was AIDS, and HIV always was synthetic and injected in every Hepatitis B shot. What's the problem? Whether you're a citizen or not, thanks to ACT UP in the 80s, and we're not advocating ACT UP. Love wins.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 9/17/2025

