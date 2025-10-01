BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Follow the Silenced Q&A HIV HepB vaccine
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
376 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
163 views • 4 days ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

You saw that criminal governor from Hawaii, sit there in Ron Johnson's..., oh, doing such a great job. He's eviscerating these guys. Didn't you love Jake Scott, you've been a good sport. Come on back sometime. And he just kept getting in the ego. He could not shut up. You know, that was a phase three clinical trial, and they got the results they wanted. Could they target the spike protein? Could they change the codons in that "Moore at all", Journal of Virology paper in 2004 and then they did the "Read at all”? And both of those were parts of your government and parts of your Harvard and Germany, Beijing, China, not Wuhan. And all of this was directed and led by Fort Detrick, and the cover up was by the heads, John Coffin, Jonathan Stoy. Go look at who they are, and who is Tony Komarov in New York City.

And this is AIDS. It always was AIDS, and HIV always was synthetic and injected in every Hepatitis B shot. What's the problem? Whether you're a citizen or not, thanks to ACT UP in the 80s, and we're not advocating ACT UP. Love wins.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 9/17/2025

Follow the Silenced • Post Screening Q&A: https:/rumble.com/v6zk48i-follow-the-silenced-post-screening-q-and-a-9172025.html

Peer-Reviewed Publications: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs

THEY REVIEWED MY SCIENCE PAPER AND MADE SURE IT WENT AWAY! https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/they-reviewed-my-science-paper-and-made-sure-it-went-away

09/09/2025 - House committee holds hearing with vaccine science critics: https://www.youtube.com/live/msXXyf2ZetI?si=gZgRAlC7WPQvwEs9

Keywords
healthnewsvaccinetruthaidshivjudy mikovitshep bfollow the silenced
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy