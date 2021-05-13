© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fortnite Battle Royale Duos Win | Zz BoboDred zZ & Moonrunner1973 | Chapter 2 Season 6
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • May 13, 2021
I am still a rookie (Moonrunner1973) at Fortnite and still learning the ropes whereas Zz BoboDred zZ, although new to Fortnite, has a lot of experience in other shooter games such as Warzone and other games in the genres.
12th May 2020 gameplay.
Still testing out recording gameplay and in this video we obviously have the gameplay audio and will be working on getting the party-chat audio in order for successive videos.
Amazon Affiliate Links:
(Consoles I use at present with storage & colour options)
Sony PlayStation 4 500GB Console - Black: https://amzn.to/3uuUx7r
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - Black (PS4 Pro): https://amzn.to/3uzrobm
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue): https://amzn.to/33CX97B
Nintendo Switch (Grey): https://amzn.to/3tSbYxP
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share, comment and subscribe!
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
Amazon Storefront:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
12th May 2020 gameplay.
Still testing out recording gameplay and in this video we obviously have the gameplay audio and will be working on getting the party-chat audio in order for successive videos.
Amazon Affiliate Links:
(Consoles I use at present with storage & colour options)
Sony PlayStation 4 500GB Console - Black: https://amzn.to/3uuUx7r
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - Black (PS4 Pro): https://amzn.to/3uzrobm
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue): https://amzn.to/33CX97B
Nintendo Switch (Grey): https://amzn.to/3tSbYxP
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share, comment and subscribe!
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
Amazon Storefront:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.