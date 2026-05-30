ALEX JONES SHOW — 5/29/26 w/ Harrison Smith

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FULL FRIDAY ALEX JONES SHOW: President Trump Lifts US Naval Blockade In The Strait Of Hormuz & Says Nuclear Dust Will Be Unearthed! PLUS, Pete Hegseth Says That If Iran Doesn't Agree To End Its Nuclear Program & Take Trump's $300 Billion Deal, Then He's Putting Boots On The Ground! Journalist & Activist Tiffany Cianci Joins Harrison Smith To Raise The Alarm On BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's Plan To Use Americans' 401Ks, Savings, & Pensions To Fund Data Centers & New Power Infrastructure Based On Trump's EO That Gives Billionaires Unaccountable Access To These Funds! Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Analyzes RFK Jr.'s Failures As HHS Head In Addressing The Deadly Covid Shots! FINALLY, Researcher & Author Jay Dyer Delivers Powerful Deep-Dive Breakdown On Aliens, Nephilim, UFOs, & Satanists! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — 5/29/26