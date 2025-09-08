BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Job Where You Walk on Glass Hundreds of Feet in the Air
powerprocess
powerprocess
2 followers
0
74 views • 1 day ago

This isn't a tightrope act; it's the daily reality for the world's most elite high-voltage linemen. Watch in awe as these skilled professionals walk across massive glass insulator strings, hundreds of feet above rugged canyons, where a single misstep is not an option.  Check out our other videos and subscribe to our channel for more.

Visit YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/videos

This is a breathtaking look at the incredible balance, courage, and nerves of steel required to perform one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. They are the unsung heroes who work on the edge to keep our world powered on.

#Lineman #DangerousJobs #ExtremeJobs #Vertigo #Adrenaline

courageconstructionpower linesunsung heroeshigh voltagedangerous jobsvertigotightropejaw-droppingsatisfying videoskilled laboradrenaline rushlinemanfear of heightsextreme jobsworking at heightinsane jobswalking on wirespower grid maintenanceelectrical workerwalking on glass
