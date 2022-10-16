Water Challenges in the End Times

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Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship
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Recorded: 17 April 2022
The Lord Jesus is warning South Africa & the Whole World to prepare for Water challenges (shortage, Plague...) ahead.