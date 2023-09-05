Pt. 2: Isn't the Bible Full of Mistakes??? | Apologetics Video Shorts

The Bible can't be relied upon because it's so full of mistakes, right? Hold on...what kind of mistakes are we talking about here? And if we look at where those mistakes happen, is there a bigger picture? Check out the video to learn more, and visit https://chanceofwonder.com/why-should-we-believe-the-bible-is-true/ to dive deep.
If you missed part 1, go check it out now:
