⚓️ Baltic & Northern fleets undergo exercises with aviation support in Baltic Sea waters

⚓️ Baltic and Northern fleets undergo (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/21639) exercises with aviation support in Baltic Sea waters

🎯 During practical actions at sea, the Northern Fleet's frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov, the carrier of the Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles, in cooperation with the Baltic Fleet's ships, trained to launch strikes at the mock enemy's detachment of ships with electronic launches.

🪖 Anti-terrorist groups have also been trained to search and liberate ships captured by terrorists.

✈️ The Navy and the Aerospace Forces have practised joint actions to ensure the safety of navigation, prevent the capture of ships, and prevent other illegal actions of unfriendly states. Su-27 fighter jets conducted combat training with mock enemy aircraft, carrying out mock launches of air-to-air missiles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry