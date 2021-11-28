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Fake news bestrijding in de Belgische Senaat besproken
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10 views • November 28, 2021
Een korte samenvatting van
de plenaire vergadering van de Belgische Senaat op 19 november 2021
https://youtu.be/Rp7r6DmHU-g
Mooie speech door Tom. Ofwel is hij niet eerlijk, ofwel is hij naïef want de manier waarop de informatie nu aankomt bij het volk is totaal niet neutraal en wie doet de fact checking van de media ?
de plenaire vergadering van de Belgische Senaat op 19 november 2021
https://youtu.be/Rp7r6DmHU-g
Mooie speech door Tom. Ofwel is hij niet eerlijk, ofwel is hij naïef want de manier waarop de informatie nu aankomt bij het volk is totaal niet neutraal en wie doet de fact checking van de media ?
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