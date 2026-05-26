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BETTER BE BORN AGAIN | 5-26-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2671


Show Notes:


Acts 19: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=acts%2019&version=KJV

Fritz Zimmerman links:

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27679813941607118


https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27365380649717117


https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27242410588680791


https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27211949351726915


https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27172840155637835


https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=26670874709167718


Luke 21: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=luke%2021&version=KJV

Romans 14:17 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=romans%2014%3A17&version=KJV

How Many Born Again Christians are in America? https://christianeducatorsacademy.com/revealed-how-many-born-again-christians-are-in-america-shocking-truth-inside/#google_vignette

Jesus tells why we must be born again - Jesus of Nazareth Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcyyQyThlD8&t=9s

Stephen Baldwin on Bill OReilly on being born again: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1742270453853159

Only 13% of Born Again Christians think Biblically: https://ready4eternity.com/only-13-of-born-again-christians-think-biblically-and-it-shows/



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


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