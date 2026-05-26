BETTER BE BORN AGAIN | 5-26-2026

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Show #2671
Show Notes:
Acts 19: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=acts%2019&version=KJV
Fritz Zimmerman links:
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27679813941607118
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27365380649717117
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27242410588680791
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27211949351726915
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27172840155637835
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=26670874709167718
Luke 21: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=luke%2021&version=KJV
Romans 14:17 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=romans%2014%3A17&version=KJV
How Many Born Again Christians are in America? https://christianeducatorsacademy.com/revealed-how-many-born-again-christians-are-in-america-shocking-truth-inside/#google_vignette
Jesus tells why we must be born again - Jesus of Nazareth Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcyyQyThlD8&t=9s
Stephen Baldwin on Bill OReilly on being born again: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1742270453853159
Only 13% of Born Again Christians think Biblically: https://ready4eternity.com/only-13-of-born-again-christians-think-biblically-and-it-shows/
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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