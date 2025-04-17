CANADA GOES 🏌 FULL CADDYSHACK❗

Collin Rugg - Canadian golfers get into a fistfight after one group accused the other group of playing too slowly, resulting in a broken jaw.





The incident happened at the Two Eagles Golf Course in West Kelowna, outside of Vancouver, Canada.





Tension had been rising throughout the outing due to slow play, but it boiled over when the second group hit a ball too close to the first group.





According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, all people have been identified, and there is currently an ongoing investigation.





"We've viewed the cell phone video of the incident and it's nothing short of unacceptable behavior,' said Staff Sergeant Brendan Dolan to Kelowna Now.





Oh, Canada.





Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1912694289865535901