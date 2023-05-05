Create New Account
Congressman George Santos said, "I hope you don't give up, don't back down, keep fighting. We will work together to free everyone from the Chinese Communist Party and bring down Xi Jinping."
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2g9sf8815f

国会议员George Santos说， “希望你们 不要放弃，不要退缩，继续战斗。我们将一起努力，把所有人从中共手中解放出来，我们将扳倒习近平”

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
