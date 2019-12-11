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5G: Health Risks, Surveillance, and Bioweaponry (Sep 2019)
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78 views • December 11, 2019
Sponsored by Silicon Valley Health Institute. Environmental health consultant Lena Pu reveals the historical continuity between the postwar exfiltration of German scientists after World War II (PAPERCLIP) and the current world-wide roll-out of 5G microwave systems. Perhaps the best presentation on 5G to date.
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