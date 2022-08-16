Pfizer's own Docs: 44% of Pregnant Trial Participants Suffered Miscarriages!!!

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A document released under court order reveals that 44% of pregnant women participating in Pfizer's mRNA COVID vaccine trial suffered miscarriages.
Dr. Naomi Wolf: "Over
a year ago, the FDA received this report that out of 50 pregnant
women, 22 of them lost their babies, and they did not say anything.
Thus the FDA was aware of the horrifying rate of fetal death by the
start of April 2021 and were silent."
"If you extrapolate, globally, to all the pregnant women who are injected, it could explain what we're seeing now of a baby die-off."
(Aug 16, 2022) Full segment on Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v1g4zhh-naomi-wolf-on-twitter-account-ban-after-citing-pfizers-documentation-on-har.html
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/
Thanks go to Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox