Earth's Grand Transformation: From Caterpillar to butterfly

NOW, THERE'S A BIG CHANGE HAPPENING. EARTH IS GETTING A MAKEOVER, LIKE A CATERPILLAR TURNING INTO A BUTTERFLY. BEINGS FROM FAR AWAY ARE COMING TO HELP, LIKE FRIENDS WITH SPECIAL TOOLS. AND WHEN THEY'RE DONE, EARTH WILL FEEL LIKE A DIFFERENT PLACE, FULL OF HAPPINESS, WORKING TOGETHER, AND A FEELING OF BEING CONNECTED.

