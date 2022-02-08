Dr. Zelenko's Monumental First Video to President Donald Trump from March 21, 2020.



I am confident that this will go down in history as one of the most important videos ever made. Dr. Zelenko's desperate plea for early, prehospital treatment and the use of hydroxychloroquine, zinc and other drugs was the beginning of a MASSIVE movement across the US and the entire globe.



This is the foundation of the world-renowned Zelenko Protocol, a treatment that has shown an 85% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths globally and has been verified by peer-reviewed studies.



The narrative is shifting and the enemies of freedom want you to FORGET about this entirely. They DO NOT want you to share this post and video.



That means we should make this go viral EVERYWHERE!



Also, make sure you follow Dr. Zelenko here on Telegram: @ZelenkoProtocol