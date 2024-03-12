Reading the Bible LIVE: Christians Returning to Christ 2024

Reading the Bible LIVE pt1of 4:

‭‭Revelation‬ ‭2:4‭-‬5‬ ‭KJV‬‬

[4] Nevertheless I have somewhat against thee, because thou hast left thy first love. [5] Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will remove thy candlestick out of his place, except thou repent.