Marcuse Samuel and Scott Hensler interview

Lost show found – This is the last show with me (07/11/2015) before Marcuse Samuel passed away not more than one week later. I was a guest on his show discussing the powers of the dark side attacking Marcuse and others. I gave Marcuse a vision at the beginning of the show concerned about what was attacking him and where it possibly came from. RIP Marcuse, you are really missed...
